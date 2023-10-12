News you can trust since 1873
Peter and Emily Andre: Couple announce they are expecting another child

Peter Andre has revealed he is expecting a baby with wife Emily MacDonagh.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:34 BST
The couple then got married in 2015 before welcoming their second child together in 2016. It’s currently unclear when their third child will be born, just that they are expecting it next year in 2024.The couple then got married in 2015 before welcoming their second child together in 2016. It’s currently unclear when their third child will be born, just that they are expecting it next year in 2024.
The couple already have two children – son Theo, six, and daughter Amelia, 10 – while Andre is also father to two children with ex-wife Katie Price – son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess Tiaami, 16.

Emily, who is a mental health doctor, took to Instagram to confirm the news that their family is set to get bigger. Sharing a photo of themselves holding up a series of sonogram images, the happy couple confirmed they’re expecting another child.

They wrote: “We are delighted to share the news with you all.

“A new addition to our family in 2024.

“The kids are so excited. So are we.”

Andre, 50, and McDonagh, 33, are usually careful to protect the privacy of their children and do not show their faces on social media.

Paying tribute to Andre on Father’s Day in June, McDonagh wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the loveliest dad I could have hoped for my kids, and to my own amazing dad of course. Also to all the dads out there, have a great day!”

