Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Global superstars Pet Shop Boys have announced an intimate gig in Blackpool - hometown of member Chris Lowe.

Synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, are to return to the latter’s hometown of Blackpool for an intimate performance at the legendary Funny Girls cabaret bar on Friday, September 6. The show is intended as a warm-up for “Radio 2 In The Park” which they are headlining two days later over in Preston City Centre.

Keyboardist Chris, 64, was born and bred in Blackpool, attending Arnold School before heading of to university in Liverpool, however he never graduated due to the formation of Pet Shop Boys which of course went on to become the most successful duo in UK music history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be an exclusive performance by the Pet Shop Boys at Funny Girls for its 30th birthday. | submit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What has been said about Pet Shop Boys Blackpool show?

Basil Newby owner of Funny Girls said: “I am so excited that the Pet Shop Boys are helping us celebrate our 30 years at Funny Girls. Thank you so much to Chris and Neil. It’s going to be a very special, up close and personal personable and we are looking forward to welcoming the Pet Shop Boys here in Blackpool, it’s going to be West End Girls meets the Funny Girls!”

How to get tickets?

The general ticket sale starts on Friday, July 26 at 10am.

Tickets are available here.

Is anything else exciting happening at Funny Girls?

Funny Girls is its 30th birthday with a variety of special events and shows throughout the year, including a special evening with Basil and Zoe and dinner with Basil on the stage at The Grand Theatre.