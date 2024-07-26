Pet Shops Boys announce intimate gig at Funny Girls in Blackpool, the hometown of Chris Lowe
Synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, made up of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, are to return to the latter’s hometown of Blackpool for an intimate performance at the legendary Funny Girls cabaret bar on Friday, September 6. The show is intended as a warm-up for “Radio 2 In The Park” which they are headlining two days later over in Preston City Centre.
Keyboardist Chris, 64, was born and bred in Blackpool, attending Arnold School before heading of to university in Liverpool, however he never graduated due to the formation of Pet Shop Boys which of course went on to become the most successful duo in UK music history.
Basil Newby owner of Funny Girls said: “I am so excited that the Pet Shop Boys are helping us celebrate our 30 years at Funny Girls. Thank you so much to Chris and Neil. It’s going to be a very special, up close and personal personable and we are looking forward to welcoming the Pet Shop Boys here in Blackpool, it’s going to be West End Girls meets the Funny Girls!”
How to get tickets?
The general ticket sale starts on Friday, July 26 at 10am.
Is anything else exciting happening at Funny Girls?
Funny Girls is its 30th birthday with a variety of special events and shows throughout the year, including a special evening with Basil and Zoe and dinner with Basil on the stage at The Grand Theatre.
There are even more surprises to come so follow Funny Girls to stay updated.
