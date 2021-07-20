Pet of the week - Can you give Kobi a home?

Pet of the week - Kobi

He needed a bit of a TLC when he first arrived as his coat was covered in paint however Kobi soon settled into cattery life.

He is such an affectionate and friendly boy who is always happy to see you.

Kobi really enjoys being stroked and loves to spend most of his time sat on your lap.

He may be able to live with a calm cat following introductions in the home and seen has he has lived with children before and has a relaxed demeanour, we think he could live with children of any age.

Kobi is needing a home which can provide him with safe outdoor access and a garden to explore.

Kobi is neutered, fully vaccinated, flea’d, wormed and microchipped. His adoption fee is £85.00.