Person rushed to hospital with burns after house fire at Loxley Place East
A person has been rushed to hospital with burns after a house fire in Blackpool.
Two fire engines from Blackpool and Fleetwood tended to a fire at a domestic property on Loxley Place East at around 8.33am this morning.
On arrival, firefighters found the living room of the property to be well alight and used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one door ram to extinguish the fire.
One casualty was treated for burns and handed over into the care of North West Ambulance Service and transported to hospital.