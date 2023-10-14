News you can trust since 1873
Person dramatically rescued from sea off Blackpool's South Pier by RNLI

Blackpool RNLI launched an early hours rescue after a report that someone was in the sea near South Pier.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 10:57 BST
The casualty was dramatically rescued and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Lifeboat team stated on its Facebook page: “Our Blackpool RNLI volunteer crew were paged at 1.19am (Friday October 13) to search for a person believed in the sea near to South Pier.

"D 864 Blackpool Endeavour was launched and a person was recovered from the sea, with the casualty handed to the care of the North West Ambulance Service.”

North West Ambulance and Blackpool RNLI have been approached for further details.

