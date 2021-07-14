Performers sought to fill Anchorsholme Park amphitheatre with entertainment as lockdown end approaches
Visitors to Anchorsholme Park were treated to its first live outdoor music performance last week - and a councillor hopes many more people will show off their talents in the amphitheatre as lockdown is set to end.
Anchorsholme Park opened for the first time in July last year, after an £80 million water project by United Utilities saw it close for five years.
One of the most prominent additions to the park was its outdoor amphitheatre, which became the site for joyous music for the first time last week when Fylde Ukelele Network held the park's first music event.
Events were unable to be held at the park until recently, amid Covid lockdown restrictions.
But an Anchorsholme councillor hopes as the summer holidays approach and lockdown ends, even more talented performers will visit the park to regale visitors with a tune or two.
Coun Paul Galley said: "We were delighted with how the first event at the park went and we are so grateful to the amazing Fylde Ukelele Network for putting so much effort into making our first ever event a great success.
"We are slowly building the experience required to put on events and we have learnt so much through this.
"We are now looking to recruit performers to play at the park, ranging from solo performers, dancers and drama groups to bands, so we can create a timetable of events in the park."
If you are interested in performing at Anchorsholme Park, email Coun Paul Galley at [email protected].