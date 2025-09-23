Peppa Pig to return to Blackpool next year: everything you need to know

The ever popular character Peppa Pig has just announced that she will be returning to Blackpool next year!

Peppa Pig will bring her oinktastic PEPPA PIG’S BIG FAMILY SHOW to the Blackpool Grand Theatre between Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2 2026.

Who is Peppa Pig?

Peppa Pig is a lovable, but slightly bossy, little pig who has been entertaining children across the world since 2004 through her famous animated TV series with the very catchy theme tune.

She is four years old and lives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and her little brother George. Peppa likes playing with Suzy Sheep (her best friend) and Danny Dog and visiting Granny and Grandpa Pig. Most of all, Peppa loves jumping up and down in muddy puddles, laughing and making loud snorting noises.

For over 15 years, audiences have been thrilled to see Peppa and friends live on stage in seven hugely popular tours, with over 2.5 million fans joining in the fun and games in the UK alone.

A scene from Peppa Pig's previous show, Peppa Pig's Fun Day Out, which came to Blackpool in Sprint 2025. | Barry Rivett

What can we expect from Peppa’s new show?

Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is the perfect introduction to theatre and is sure to make the whole family squeal with delight with lots of giggles and games for everyone.

This fun-packed all new piggy adventure is full of music and surprises and will feature an exciting new addition to the family as baby Evie is introduced to fans live on stage for the very first time!

The plot reads: “With a new arrival on the way the whole family are busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it’s an oinktastic makeover day and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to get everything ready before the arrival of baby Evie! There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?”

Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show is once again produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight and will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis, who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows.

L: Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show poster. R: The cast | submit

Who will star in the show?

The talented cast of Peppa Pig’s Big Family Day Show includes Charlie Culkin (Meet the Teaspoons/Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever) as Mummy Pig and Suzy Sheep; Cinem Gopaul(Wishmas/Snow White) as Daisy and George, alongside real-life married couple Emma Hilts (Bing’s Birthday/Peppa Pig’s Surprise) as Peppa and David Tudor (Bing’s Birthday/Peppa Pig’s Fun Day out) as Daddy Pig, Mr Bull and Danny Dog.

What has been said about Peppa’s new show?

Richard Lewis said: “We are delighted to introduce our wonderful new cast of Peppa and friends, whowill bring this heart-warming new story to life for families everywhere. With baby Evie joining the show, there’s even more magic, laughter, muddy puddles and lots of interactive fun in store.”

How much are tickets & where can I get them?

Tickets start from £21 with a family ticket available and concessions for children aged 12 months to 15 years.

It is FREE entry for Babes in Arms aged under 6 months: they must sit on a carer’s knee and have a valid Babes in Arms ticket which can only be booked at the Box Office in person or by

telephone.

Tickets for Babes in Arms aged 6 to 12 months are £10.

Tickets can be bought online here or call the Box Office on 01253 290190.