Blackpool Tower will light up from 4pm until midnight on Thursday (February 15) for a terminally ill child.

Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, 4, was first hospitalised on December 14 after his parents realised he was suffering from constipation.

After running tests, doctors found that Tommy-Rae had a fast-growing embryonal tumour on the brain.

Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, 4, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumour (Credit: Express and Star/ SWNS)

He underwent an operation to remove the tumour, but the cancer had already spread and he was too weak to undergo chemotherapy.

His mum Romaine Lawley has now paid for Blackpool Tower to be lit up for her son, but the family does not have anyone in the town who can photograph it for them.

His family are now urging people to take pictures of it so they can cherish the memory.

Tommy-Rae Johnson Martin, 4, was first hospitalised on December 14 (Credit: Express and Star/ SWNS)

In a post on Facebook, his aunty said: "Is there anyone that can get a nice photo for me of Blackpool Tower for my four-year-old nephew who has been diagnosed with an aggressive cancerous tumour.

"His mom has paid to have the Tower lit up for him tonight but we don't have anyone in Blackpool to photograph it.

"We really do appreciate any help."

His neighbours on Carisbrooke Road, Friar Park, Wednesbury, lined the street to welcome him home (Credit: Express and Star/ SWNS)

Residents in Wednesbury turned Tommy-Rae's street into a winter wonderland to welcome him home after he spent Christmas in Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Kind-hearted locals clubbed together to cover the neighbourhood in Christmas decorations for the youngster's emotional return earlier this month.

Talking to the BBC, Tommy-Rae's mum, who also has a six-week-old baby daughter, said the support from her neighbours was amazing.

Kind-hearted locals clubbed together to cover the neighbourhood in Christmas decorations (Credit: National World/ SWNS)

"It's a small estate, we're all just family together. Friar Park is a family and it's always been like that since we were kids," she said.

The community organised different events for each day of the week including a visit from Santa, a performance by a choir from St Francis Church, a ride past by a local motorcycle club and a horse drive on Saturday.

Family friend Shona Waltzer said: "Romanie wants to make anything possible for him with the last times she has with him.

"We just want to make it special. I feel emotional that she has given me the opportunity to do this, but I don't think I could ever do enough or give enough for Tommy.