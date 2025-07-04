92-year-old Cleveleys pensioner died after falling from ladder while trying to fix a roof
Donald Green, of North Drive, Cleveleys, fell around 12 feet from ladders while carrying out a repair.
Mr Green died in Royal Preston Hospital on March 25 this year.
Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded an accidental death conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.
The inquest heard that Mr Green had a history of heart disease. He was brought into hospital after a suspected fall at home, suffering from injuries to his face and arm.
His condition deteriorated and he died.
Mr Taylor said Mr Green could be seen on CCTV climbing up a ladder to tend to the roof of a single story extension.
The hearing was told the chief cause of his death was aspiration - inhaling blood as a result of the fall. His injuries and general frailty were also a factor.
Mr Taylor said Mr Green's daughter had said in a statement that her father used a walking frame and support and a mobility scooter for shopping.
He was reluctant to seek medical help.
She told him he should not be climbing up ladders - but it would appear he did not heed that advice.
Mr Taylor recorded an accidental death conclusion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.