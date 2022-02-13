Part-time 'witch' praised on Twitter after shooting down Celebs Go Dating star who said Blackpool would "give him a rash"

Gideon Allen, 23, from Preston, appeared on Wednesday night's episode as a date for former Apprentice star, Ryan-Mark Parsons.

But the pair failed to hit it off, and Gideon wasted no time challenging the confrontational Londoner, who said he would "absolutely not" go on a night out in Blackpool or Preston.

Twenty-one-year-old Ryan-Mark said: "I feel I'll get a rash if I go to Blackpool".

He also said Gideon's Lancashire accent was "grubby", and said he was not funny or physically attractive.

It comes in the same week a Fylde Councillor likened Blackpool to Chernobyl and said resort hotels need 'knocking down'

"He kept trying to belittle me", said Gideon, who works in sales. "But I just thought, 'you really can't, look at the state of you'.

Part-time witch Gideon Allen

"He was trying to be confrontational, but I was too much for him. Everyone has been praising me for giving him a taste of his own medicine."

The essence of Ryan-Mark

Gideon was tasked with painting a portrait to 'capture the essence' of Ryan-Mark. After the verbal sparring, Gideon went for payback and produced an unflattering, offensive image. On seeing the portrait, Ryan-Mark, kicked it to the floor.

"I've been overwhelmed by the response", said Gideon.

Gideon paints Ryan-Mark. Credit: Channel 4.

"I've been getting DM's (direct messages) from people saying they'd watched it with their mum and found it really funny."

On Twitter, @ThisIsAshleyL wrote: "Love all these dates telling Ryan Mark where to go! It’s about time he got a taste of his own medicine. #CelebsGoDating"

@CarolinaGHan wrote: "Gideon’s painting and attitude absolutely had me crying with laughter".

Part time witch

Gideon has previously appeared in Channel 4's First Impressions, where potential love matches only meet when they sit down at a table with them, and have to give their first impressions of how they live their lives.

During the show, Gideon revealed to his date that he is a 'part time witch'. He said he regularly goes on ghost hunts with friends, uses a spell book, and owns a potion book.

Gideon said: "The feedback from Celebs Go Dating has been totally different to the feedback I got after doing First Impressions. I was so surprised by that, because it was quite negative and I got a bit of trolling, but this time it's been all good."

More media opportunities

Gideon has also been given good feedback from Celebs Go Dating host Paul Brunson, who has approached him over a new project.

"I can't say what it is yet", said Gideon.

"But it seems like there is something else new, and it's really exciting.

"So although I don't find love on these shows, doing them is really good because I have a great time and I always make a friend."