Part of Dock Street in Fleetwood cordoned off due to 'unsafe' building

Part of Dock Street in Fleetwood has been cordoned off after an old building was deemed to be unsafe.
By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
The building, believed to date from the mid to late 19th century and one of the town’s oldest, looks unstable and Wyre Council said it needed to act in the interests of public safety.

A spokesman said: “Dock Street in Fleetwood has been closed today between Albert Street and Adelaide Street due to an unsafe building.

"The road and footpath will remain closed until the building owner has carried out works to ensure the building is safe.”

The building (centre) on Dock Street has been cordoned off for safety reasons, says Wyre Council
A Fleetwood resident, who took a photo of the building said: “It has been a fine looking building in its time and is probably of historic interest, but it looks like it might fall down at any minute.

"Someone came along today and cordoned it off so there are obviously some concerns about it.”

The owner of the building has not been divulged by the council.

