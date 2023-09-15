Parkinson’s UK’s Over Wyre support group issues urgent appeal for new volunteers

Parkinson’s UK’s Over Wyre Support Group has issued an urgent appeal for new volunteers. Local residents are encouraged to get in touch if they can spare a few hours each month to ensure the group can continue to support people affected by Parkinson’s.

The group - which meets at Preesall Youth and Community Centre, Lancaster Road, Preesall FY6 0EJ on the fourth Thursday of each month from 2-4pm - provides information, support, friendship and activities for local people affected by the condition The group is urgently looking for new group helpers to help keep the branch going, and they would also love to welcome new members who have a connection to the condition.

Group helpers ensure attendees are welcomed into the group with a friendly face and a cuppa! Plus, there are opportunities to get involved throughout the year with fundraising and local events.

Clare Root, Network Support Officer at Parkinson's UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference and meeting other people in the community can be a real lifeline.

“That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Over Wyre. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 145,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition. It funds research into the most promising treatments, and fights for fair treatment and better services.