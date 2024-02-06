Volunteers were on hand, as usual, to make sure the event was even more special and ran smoothly.
Around 200 people take part each week, with an average finishing time of just over half an hour, and it’s free to enter, starting at 9am each Saturday, but registration is required before going along. Details at [email protected].
There are also weekly Park Runs at Lytham Hall and Fleetwood Promenade, also starting at 9am on Saturdays.
1. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
Blackpool Parkrun follows a picturesque course through Stanley Park. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
Run, walk, jog or spectate - it's up to you. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
The Parkrun course is 5,000 metres (5k) long and is run on a mixture of tarmac, gravel and trail paths. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
Participants gather at the Cocker Clock Tower in Stanley Park before the Blackpool Parkrun starts at 9am. Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
Blackpool Parkrun is organised entirely by volunteers. Email [email protected] to help. Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday
Every week, participants in Blackpool Parkrun grab a post-run coffee in Stanley Park's art deco cafe. Photo: Daniel Martino