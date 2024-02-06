News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runners and walkers take part in Blackpool Parkrun, which takes place at Stanley Park every Saturday at 9am.Runners and walkers take part in Blackpool Parkrun, which takes place at Stanley Park every Saturday at 9am.
Runners and walkers take part in Blackpool Parkrun, which takes place at Stanley Park every Saturday at 9am.

Park runners reach new milestone

Runners, joggers, walkers and spectators gathered in Stanley Park to mark the seventh anniversary of the popular Blackpool Park Run.
By Tony Durkin
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:16 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT

Volunteers were on hand, as usual, to make sure the event was even more special and ran smoothly.

Around 200 people take part each week, with an average finishing time of just over half an hour, and it’s free to enter, starting at 9am each Saturday, but registration is required before going along. Details at [email protected].

There are also weekly Park Runs at Lytham Hall and Fleetwood Promenade, also starting at 9am on Saturdays.

Blackpool Parkrun follows a picturesque course through Stanley Park.

1. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

Blackpool Parkrun follows a picturesque course through Stanley Park. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Run, walk, jog or spectate - it's up to you.

2. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

Run, walk, jog or spectate - it's up to you. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The Parkrun course is 5,000 metres (5k) long and is run on a mixture of tarmac, gravel and trail paths.

3. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

The Parkrun course is 5,000 metres (5k) long and is run on a mixture of tarmac, gravel and trail paths. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Participants gather at the Cocker Clock Tower in Stanley Park before the Blackpool Parkrun starts at 9am.

4. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

Participants gather at the Cocker Clock Tower in Stanley Park before the Blackpool Parkrun starts at 9am. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Blackpool Parkrun is organised entirely by volunteers. Email blackpool@parkrun.com to help.

5. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

Blackpool Parkrun is organised entirely by volunteers. Email [email protected] to help. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Every week, participants in Blackpool Parkrun grab a post-run coffee in Stanley Park's art deco cafe.

6. Blackpool Parkrun celebrates seventh birthday

Every week, participants in Blackpool Parkrun grab a post-run coffee in Stanley Park's art deco cafe. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Stanley ParkVolunteersLytham Hall