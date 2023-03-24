Campaigners say that if the outline application is passed by Wyre planners, the 15m high 5G mast would loom over the Station Road school’s outdoor learning and woodland area, where it would be out of keeping with the local scene.

So far more than 120 people have objected by adding their names to the planning portal on Wyre Council’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Friday March 24) a large group of campaigners, including parents, pupils and residents, gathered outside the primary school, waving banners and placards, to raise awareness of their objections and encourage others who do not know about it to add their names.

Residents protest with parents and pupils of Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed Primary School over plans to install a 5G mast outside the outdoor learning and woodland area.

The deadlines for objections is Tuesday March 28.

The application, which will be dealt with only by Wyre’s planning officer and not the committee, has been lodged by CEP Telecoms Ltd, of Leeds, on behalf of CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) Ltd, owner of the mobile network Three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those campaigning is Thornton mum Eve MacPhee, 43, who lives close to the school and has three children who attend there, aged four, nine and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The juxtaposition of children studying nature and sitting in a canvas tent in the outdoor learning area, under the shadow of a huge mast, is just so wrong.

Residents protest with parents and pupils of Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed Primary School over plans to install a 5G mast outside the outdoor learning and woodland area.

"They are supposed to be learning about natural things – and there would be this massive structure overlooking them, like something from War of the Worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know these things have got to go somewhere but surely this is not a suitable place, it’s just perverse.

"There are a number of different issues to this – apart from concerns about possible health implications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are protesting outside the school to show these large axle communications companies that trying to get these things through next to schools is completely unreasonable.

Residents protest with parents and pupils of Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed Primary School over plans to install a 5G mast outside the outdoor learning and woodland area. George Paine and Teddy Gradwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are encouraged by the fact that Crosby School in Sefton managed to get theirs overturned by protesting about it.

“It’s about local democracy and children having rights as citizens, and reminding big multinational businesses that we have a voice and will use it.”

Although the proposals for the mast have not yet been lodged as a full planning application, the protesters expect that will be the next move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They believe that by fighting the proposals they will be able to persuade 5G to site the mast somewhere else, where it would not be next to a school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ken Minto, a Wyre councillor for Stanah, and County Coun John Shedwick, are supporting the residents.

Coun Minto said: “Because these masts don’t need full planning applications, they don’t come under the criteria needed for councillors to call them in and have them discussed by the planning committee.

"The responsibility falls on the planning officer and all we can do is argue the case for the school not being a suitable site for the mast.

"There are other nearby sites which would be far more suitable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who want to object to the plans are advised to contact Wyre Council by emailing [email protected] or