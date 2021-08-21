Pals take on West Highland Way for mental health charity Mind

Jacob Callaghan, David Goonery, and Jake Myers

Jake Myers, a local energy broker, 26, from Kirkham, Jacob Callaghan, a DJ, 26, from Motherwell, Scotland, and David Goonery, managing director of Fix-PC, 48, also from Motherwell, are going to be taking on this challenge in aid of mental health charity Mind on Friday, October 22.

They will be completing the West Highland way in reverse, starting at Fort William and finishing in Glasgow.

Jake said: “The idea for this event was by Jacob Callaghan. Strangely enough Jacob was at his in-laws having dinner and the conversation came about how they would love to complete the West Highland Way, but that it would take eight or more days to complete.

“Jacob was like “eight or more days? I’ll complete that in a day!”

“So, a few days later Jacob posted a status on social media to see who would be up for the challenge and, in the process, raising money for charity.

“Quickly Jake phoned him and said he would love to join, along with David who said it’ll be easy!

“The plan is to stick to a pace of 4mph or above to get this challenge completed in good time. We estimate it’s going to take us between 26 and 28 hours!”