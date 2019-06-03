Palatine Rotary Club help the local community

Have your say

Members of Palatine Rotary Club have had a busy month helping the local community and good causes.

The club recently presented a musical evening at Cleveleys Baptist Church on St George’s Avenue .

The concert on May 10, in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice, featured Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band.

Rotarian Terry Harrison said: “The Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band entertained the audience with a wonderful display of music, which was given loud applause throughout.

“The event was organised by Palatine Rotary Club to raise money for the Brian House Hospice in Bispham.

“Angela Butcher, our Rotary treasurer, and our president Mark Rooker will visit the hospice with all the money raised at the event.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to all who gave so generously.”

Earlier last month, Palatine Rotary Club members went to Grange in Cartmel to take part in the biggest meal pack so far with around 6,000 meals of dry goods being packed in the Rise Against Hunger campaign.

The campaign is an international hunger relief organisation that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.

President Mark Rooker, Angela Butcher, Susan Rooker and ex-president Diane Glister attended the meal pack along with Rotarians Ged Naylor and Terry Harrison.

Members of the club also regularly help at Warren Manor House in Anchorsholme, which offers short term respite day care.

Terry added: “The Rotary club members help out at Warren Manor by serving tea and coffee and indulging in conversation with the old or disabled visitors.

“It is enjoyed by all.”