Padel tennis proposals for Poulton are latest on Fylde coast for fast-growing sport

New plans for a padel tennis club and cafe are being proposed for Poulton – the latest on the Fylde coast for this-growing sport.

The applicants are hoping to set up the new amenity, subject to planning permission, at Unit 6 of Beacon Road on Poulton industrial estate.

The application, lodged with Wyre planners, seeks the change of use of a joinery workshop to a padel club with ancillary cafe bar with alterations to front elevation.

For fans of this sport, there are currently outdoor facilities up and running in Lytham Lowther, while a 24-hour indoor amenity is set to open at Blackpool’s Squires Gate in October, and plans for to courts at Pool Foot Farm in Thornton were approved in January this year.

However, amended proposals for Cleveleys seafront have recently been refused by planners at Wyre.

A planning statement on behalf of the proposals for Poulton stated: “Unit 6 Beacon Road is an existing commercial (B2 joinery workshop) unit on Poulton Industrial Estate. The applicant is seeking permission to change the use of this building from the existing joinery workshop (B2) to a padel club(E(d)).

“The applicant is also seeking permission for minor cosmetic changes to the front elevation of the building.

“Padel is a racquet sport played on a small, enclosed court, combining elements of tennis and squash. It has seen a massive surge in popularity in the UK.

“There is the option to play in doubles or singles and with this application we are proposing 3 x doubles courts and 1 x singles court, therefore there will be maximum of 14 people playing padel at one time.

“The industrial estate is home to many different successful businesses. The site consists of a large joinery workshop with ancillary offices to the first floor. The footprint of the building in 1200sqm.

“The site is bounded by other commercial premises on 3 sides, with a road frontage to Beacon Road and a generous carpark.

“This unit will be largely open plan to enable the flexible layout of gym equipment. There will be an area to the front of the building used as a

reception and changing area. The carpark at the front of this building will be used by staff and members of the public who wish to use the Padel Club.

“There are no changes proposed to the existing access point to site. Therefore, not impacts on access or highways.

“Visual impact with regards to this application will be minimal, as the site is an existing building which will not be extended as a result of this application.

“The proposal will not cause any detrimental impacts in terms of flooding, drainage, or neighbour amenity. It is considered that this application is consistent with current planning policies and should therefore be viewed favourably by the local authority.”

The application is currently pending consideration.

