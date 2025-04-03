Paddy McGuinness' chances of replacing Jeremy Clarkson on The Grand Tour revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bolton legend Paddy McGuinness could be in the running to replace Jeremy Clarkson as the host of the popular series The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour is one of Amazon Prime Video’s most successful shows and the experts at betideas.com have given their verdict on who will be the new main host after Jeremy Clarkson -alongside Richard Hammond and James May - left the show at the end of last year.

The iconic trio had hosted The Grand Tour since 2016, following their departure from the BBC show Top Gear the year prior.

Now it seems one of the presenters who replaced them on their BBC programme - comedian Paddy - is also in the running for their Amazon Prime gig.

The proud Boltonian - who claims the town will always be in Lancashire - was one of the main presenters on Top Gear between 2019 and 2022, when the show was stalled for the forseeable future.

Throughout those three years, himself, Preston star Freddie Flintoff and Bristolion Chris Harris became another iconic Top Gear trio.

Now, according to betideas.com, father of three Paddy is the sixth most likely person to replace Jeremey as the main presetner of Grand Tour with odds of 9/1.

Paddy McGuinness (centre) with his former Top Gear colleagues Chris Harris (left) and Freddie Flintoff (right). | BBC

Who else is in contention?

Odds on who is most likely to replace Jeremy Clarkson as the main presenter of the Grand Tour are as follows:

Francis Bourgeois 2/1

Gordon Ramsay 3/1

Romesh Ranganathan 5/1

Chris Harris 5/1

Guy Martin 13/2

Steve Jones 8/1

Paddy McGuinness 9/1

Louise Goodman 10/1

Matt LeBlanc 12/1

Amanda Stretton 14/1

Quentin Wilson 16/1

Gino D’Acampo 20/1

Jodie Kidd 20/1

Vicki Butler-Henderson 25/1

What has been said about the odds?

betideas.com spokesman Shane Ortonsaid:“Jeremy Clarkson has left some very big shoes to fill - and Gordon Ramsay is one of the few TV personalities who could do just that. The Grand Tour is the sort of show that would bring the best out of him.

“We’re seeing more and more social media influencers make their mark on mainstream shows, and that’s why Francis Bourgeois has got a real chance of getting this job.

“Romesh Ranganathan is one of the most popular people on TV at the moment and so we definitely wouldn’t rule him out of the running at the moment.”