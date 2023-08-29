A popular soft play area in Fleetwood is up for sale.

The owners of Kiddipops Soft Play Centre, on Lofthouse Way, said they were reluctantly selling up and hoped for a ‘swift sale’.

In a post on the centre’s Facebook site today (Tuesday August 29), the owners stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we find ourselves in a position where we need to put Kiddipops up for sale.

"This decision was far from easy; we poured our hearts and resources into creating a place for local families and children to enjoy.

Kiddypops Soft Play Centre on Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood. Google Images

"Over the past 6 years, we've tirelessly built this business, even persevering through the challenges of COVID.

"We've cherished every moment, but we've had to make this tough call.

"The sale includes everything within the building, worth over 100k, a fully set up space ready to welcome visitors, and confirmed party bookings until February next year.

"Lease terms are negotiable with the landlord. Please only get in touch if genuinely interested. Our aim is a swift sale.

"Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

