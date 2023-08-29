News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
‘Help us get Jack home’ - 13-year-old boy has heart attack on holiday
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Owners of Kiddipops Soft Play Centre in Fleetwood put business up for 'swift sale'

A popular soft play area in Fleetwood is up for sale.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:53 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

The owners of Kiddipops Soft Play Centre, on Lofthouse Way, said they were reluctantly selling up and hoped for a ‘swift sale’.

In a post on the centre’s Facebook site today (Tuesday August 29), the owners stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we find ourselves in a position where we need to put Kiddipops up for sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This decision was far from easy; we poured our hearts and resources into creating a place for local families and children to enjoy.

Kiddypops Soft Play Centre on Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood. Google ImagesKiddypops Soft Play Centre on Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood. Google Images
Kiddypops Soft Play Centre on Lofthouse Way, Fleetwood. Google Images

"Over the past 6 years, we've tirelessly built this business, even persevering through the challenges of COVID.

"We've cherished every moment, but we've had to make this tough call.

"The sale includes everything within the building, worth over 100k, a fully set up space ready to welcome visitors, and confirmed party bookings until February next year.

Hide Ad

"Lease terms are negotiable with the landlord. Please only get in touch if genuinely interested. Our aim is a swift sale.

Hide Ad

"Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

Read more: Sports Direct in Blackpool hosts massive closing down sale and confirms when the new Frasers store will open in Houndshill Shopping Centre

Customers with party bookings were told the owners would get in touch and would get round to speaking to everyone as soon as possible.

Related topics:FleetwoodFacebookBlackpool