Delay in new-build Fleetwood houses being occupied down to planning conditions
Businessman Sunny Deol bought the sprawling Fleetwood Health Centre building on London Street with a business partner more than three years ago.
The health centre, which had become a target for vandals and fire-starters, was demolished in 2021 and work quickly started on the houses, a development welcomed in the town.
The first set of houses, eight three-bed terraced houses, were built to front onto Preston Street.
A further ten three-bed homes front onto London Street.
However, despite being completed for some time, there has been speculation on social media in Fleetwood about why no one has yet move into the homes, which will be rented via a housing association.
Among the most lurid speculation was that the site was somehow contaminated.
However, Mr Deol, whose family owns a number of businesses an properties in Fleetwood said this week: “There is no real mystery, it just concerns a flood assessment risk.
"There has been an updated variation of a planning condition which now means there is a requirement to include beam and block flooring at ground level, instead of suspended flooring.
"Until this matter has been completed the houses can’t be occupied but once it has been resolved, things will move on.”
The old health centre first became vacant in 2013 when the GPs based there, including those from Fleetwood’s biggest practice, Mount View, moved out.
The Mount View practice relocated to the Health and Wellbeing Centre on Dock Street, Fleetwood.
After buying the site Mr Deol said in January 2021: "As someone who lives in Fleetwood and knows the community, I'm obviously aware how much of a problem this has site has become, particularly in the last year.”