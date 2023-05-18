News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Lancashire to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google

Here are 12 great places in Lancashire to eat outdoors that have been given a thumbs up by customers on Google.

By Jon Peake
Published 18th May 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 13:45 BST

When the sun is out and the evenings are balmy, there’s nothing better than having a nice meal and a cold drink outdoors – and in Lancashire there are plenty of great places to do just that.

We had a look on Google reviews for some of the highest-rated establishments in Lancashire where customers specifically mentioned their enjoyable outdoor dining experience.

In no particular order they are …

Below are 12 great places to dine outside in Lancashire according to Google reviews

Photo Sales
The Cafe Bar on Winckley Street, Preston, has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 862 Google reviews and offers outside dining

Brizola Bar & Grill on Swan Courtyard, Clitheroe, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 472 reviews and has an outside dining area

Haighton Manor on Haighton Green Lane, Preston, has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 1,300 Google reviews and has outside dining

