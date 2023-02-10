Our house is making me and my young daughter ill, says Blackpool dad
A Bispham man says his social housing home is making both him and his daughter ill because of damp and drafty conditions there.
Ryan Gorman, 32, of Kincraig Place, says the home he shares with partner Linette Amor, 42, and their four year old daughter, Sienna, is plagued by a number of structural issues which are making it damp.
He says water is collecting on the dipping porch roof, rain and wind is coming through the ‘ill-fitting’ windows and some of the room are damp.
There are also safety concerns about a partition wall in the loft which appears to have partially collapsed.
The rented property is owned by Blackpool Coastal Housing, which is part of Blackpool Council.
Ryan said: “Me and my daughter have both struggled with chest infections for two months now and we just can’t seem to shift it.
"The problem is that the home is damp and cold and it’s making us ill.
"It’s not right that a four year old child should have to be on anti-biotics – she’s had to go on Penicillin and the doctor told us she won’t be right until the house is sorted.
"The windows are one of the problems – they are ill-fitting and just letting in water and cold wind – and in winter it’s horrible.
"We’ve lived here for eight years now and it wasn’t too bad at first but over the years it has got worse.
“I’ve complained a lot of times but it doesn’t seem to do any good.
"We just want Blackpool Coastal Housing to sort the repairs that need fixing.”
He claims the house appears to be subsiding and that it is also causing a problem with an interior pantry wall.
A Blackpool Coastal Housing spokesperson said: “We have carried out several inspections and already completed a number of repairs to this property. The most recent inspection being in January of this year.
“Any further required works continue to be assessed and addressed by ourselves or our appointed contractors.
“We continue to engage and discuss with the resident any concerns that they may have and provide assistance with any potential work that might be required so that they can be resolved and completed to the satisfaction of all parties.”