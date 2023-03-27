2 . Stefani's Pizzeria

Stefani’s Pizzeria is a family-run restaurant which has quickly established itself as a favourite destination for many in Blackpool. The management pride themselves on creating their wood-fired creations, claiming we eat, drink and sleep pizza. Their dough is made fresh daily and proved for a minimum of 24 hours, with the best ingredients sourced from all different regions of Italy. It's across the square from the Winter Gardens are there are no bookings. Photo: submit