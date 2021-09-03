Organiser's warning over 'ticket scams' for Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2021

Some 1,000 tickets were made available via a ballot for tonight's Switch On event, which is set to be held in the Tower Ballroom for the first time this year.

But in the run-up to the concert, Switch On organisers Visit Blackpool warned against potential "scammers" who were advertising event tickets for sale online.

It said all ticket winners had already been contacted and e-tickets had been sent out - and "fake profiles" who were using social media to advertise non-existent tickets for sale were being reported.

Organisers have warned against potential ticket scams for tonight's Illuminations Switch On event, urging people without tickets not attempt to purchase any online. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

A spokesman for Visit Blackpool said: "None of the people advertising Switch On ticket sales on our posts or pages actually have them. They are ALL fake profiles which we're reporting as we see them.

"Don't hand over money or personal information to scammers. Please protect yourself."

This year, Dancing queen Shirley Ballas will join the Switch On roll of honour.

Kicking off from 7pm ,a live audience will be welcomed onto the famous dancefloor to watch acts including KSI, Ella Henderson, The Wombats and Wes Nelson perform.

The concert and Switch On moment will once again be broadcast to global audiences with MTV and Visit Blackpool streaming the live event.

When and how will viewers be able to tune in?

Viewers will be able to tune in from home with VisitBlackpool in conjunction with MTV streaming the hour-long concert from 8pm before Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas arrives on stage for the iconic Switch-On moment.