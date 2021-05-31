Opening times for Blackpool's big attractions today

Fun at Blackpool Pleasure Beach today

The resort is busy as day-trippers and 'staycationers' enjoy the attractions at the UK's top seaside resort, with plenty of locals out and about as well.

From the thrill rides of Blackpool Pleasure Beach to the family fun of Sealife Blackpool, from the shopping opportunities of the Hounds Hill Centre to the fascination of Madame Toussauds Blackpool, they will all be closing at 6pm today.

However, for those who want to stick around a little longer before dinner, Blackpool's North Pier, Central Pier and South Pier will all be staying open until between 11.30pm and midnight.