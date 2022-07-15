As the world’s top golfers battle it out this year at St Andrew’s for the Claret Jug, fans on the Fylde coast will be casting their minds back to when the oldest trophy in the game was battled for on our doorstep from July 19 to 22, 2012 – and won by South African Ernie Els.

The 2012 tournament was the 11th time the Open had been contested at Royal Lytham and St Annes, with previous winners there including Seve Ballesteros (twice), Tony Jacklin, Bob Charles and Bobby Locke, while Tiger Woods first came to the fore as leading amateur at the 1996 tournament staged in Fylde.

With Royal Liverpool now on the Open venue circuit along with Royal Birkdale, there is now more competition than ever to host the battle for the Claret Jug in the North West, but we look forward to the next time Royal Lytham and St Annes is the venue – and the massive boost it brings to the local economy as thousands flock to the area.

