Stick a pony in your pocket – The Trotters are back and coming to Blackpool!

The smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical - direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End - featuring Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman, the Driscoll Brothers and all the gang, is hitting the road in 2024 and 2025 for a major tour of the UK and Dublin.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular - which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket - features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Join them as they take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Paul Whitehouse aka Grandad

Paul Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I'm thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour. I've long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I'm delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year. All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September 2024 and then travels to over 30 towns and cities up and down the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.

Casting will be announced in early 2024 and they will be entertaining at the Opera House Winter Gardens on Monday, April 28 2025 until Saturday May 3, 2025.