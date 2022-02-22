The Lord Chamberlain’s Men company will open the summer programme with their production of Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It on Friday, June 17.

Heartbreak Productions will present a staging of Charlotte Bronte’s classic novel Jane Eyre on Friday, July 15 before Illyria perform three contrasting productions in August – Peter Pan on Friday the 12th, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday the 14th and Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance as the season’s finale on Sunday the 21st.

Last year saw the highly successful move away from over the counter paper ticket sales at a variety of local outlets to online booking on the Hall’s website.

A bumper turnout for a previous outdoor play at Lytham Hall

He said: “Online booking is easy and quick and I am expecting a rush of bookings immediately the tickets go on sale. After the dark winter months and the recent ravages of Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, everyone is glad to look ahead to the long summer days and better weather.

“I have received numerous supportive comments on the programme for our 12th season and I think each of the five plays will be a superb and distinctive treat.”

Paul Lomax, the Hall’s deputy manager, believes that the online booking system has been a major step forward.

“Playgoers in their hundreds booked well in advance last summer sand found the online system simple to operate,” he said. “This summer’s opening production will be our 50th so that will be a special occasion. I am expecting many tickets to be snapped up straightaway.”

Tickets details at www.lythamhall.org.uk

