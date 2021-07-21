One-year-old Grace is named Gazette's Top Tot of 2021

This is little Grace Hocking who has been crowned the winner of the coveted Gazette Top Tots competition 2021 in association with the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

The 12-month-old from Cleveleys beat off competition from all the other youngsters to be crowned this year’s champion.

Around 100 children took part in the contest, which took place at the Houndshill last month.

Emily Hocking with one-year-old Grace

It’s the Fylde coast’s premier photographic competition for ages 0 to six.

The final twelve were selected and Gazette readers cast their votes of who should be the winner.

Grace’s mother, Emily Hocking,25, who was Miss Fylde Coast in 2016/17, said: “It’s so lovely that Grace has been crowned the Top Tot in 2021 and it was unexpected.

“It is really nice to think that other people have voted for her to be the winner and both my husband Josh and myself want to thank everyone who voted for her.”

Grace won gift vouchers, a portrait and an engraved salver

For being crowned the winner of the competition, Grace won a set of gift vouchers, a framed portrait and an engraved salver.

Emily added: “Grace will definitely be getting some lovely treats from the gift vouchers.”

Jan Cullen, The Gazette’s events and promotions manager, said: “Once again, we received some fantastic entries and it was great so many children could have their photos taken for the competition, especially after the year we have all had.

“There can only be one champion so a big congratulations to both Grace and Emily - I think we can all agree that Grace is a true cutie and a deserving winner.”