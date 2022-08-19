Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elma Harris was born half an hour before her sister Thelma Barratt in August 1919.

The centenarians have lived through three monarchs, a world war and even two global pandemics.

And Thelma joked that her longevity was down to her love of food, while Elma Harris enjoys a brandy and lemonade - served in a brandy glass without ice.

Sisters Elma and Thelma were reunited for a party Credit: Tony Barratt / SWNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sisters, who now live in different counties but stay in touch over the phone, were reunited for a surprise party organised by their families on their birthdays of August 3.

Asked the secret to their long lives, Elma, who lives in Stockport, said: “I like my food, put it that way.”

While Thelma, who now lives in Kirkham, answered: “I have a brandy and a lemonade at night.”

At the age of 14 the sisters, who attended Alexandra Park School in Stockport, started working as packers and labellers at Smiths Crisps after asking if there were any jobs going on the way home from school.

The twins during their schooldays

They gave up work when they got married at 21 - just three months apart.

Elma married Bill Hewitt, a joiner and Thelma married Joseph Barratt, a hatter, just as World War Two started.

Thelma's husband was captured in Italy and became a prisoner of war at the same camp as Group Captain Sir Douglas Bader, famed for losing his legs while attempting aerobatics.

In 1959, Thelma and Joe became the landlord and landlady of a pub in their hometown of Stockport, but left when their son Tony, now 63, was a few months old.

Asked what was the best part of being twins, the sister said it was always having each other for company.

Elma said: "You didn't need pals. We always had each other."