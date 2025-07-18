A long-running Blackpool hotel is celebrating a ‘decade of dedication’ to visitors to the resort.

Hotel Sheraton, the popular family-run seafront hotel with 109 bedrooms located on is celebrating its 10th anniversary on July 28.

Owners of the Queen’s Promenade hotel say they are proudly marking a decade of dedication to exceptional service, outstanding guest care, home cooked food andunforgettable seaside memories.

Owned by the Seddon family, the hotel which has seen £5m in invesment over the last decasde and it’s team, pride themselves on providing a true home from home experience for guests near and far.

Since the Seddon family signed the deal on July 28, 2015, Hotel Sheraton has become a trusted favourite among both first-time visitors and loyal returning guests.

Over the past decade, it has grown into one of Blackpool’s most respected and popular hotels, currently ranked #6 on TripAdvisor and the recipient of numerous awards.

In 2023, the hotel proudly received the Lancashire Tourism Judges’ Award for its “natural, intuitive and passionate approach to hospitality, as well as the kindness shown to customers and staff alike.”

More recently, Hotel Sheraton was named #11 in The Caterer’s Top 30 UK Hospitality Employers, recognising its dedication to staff wellbeing and workplace culture.

Liz Brown, Proprietor of Hotel Sheraton said: “Our loyal guests return again and again - some every month. Their recommendations and support keep us going.

“Here’s to 10 years of dedication, loyalty, resilience, laughter and growth- and to many more to come.”

Since launching their ‘Building Better Holidays’ strategy in 2015, the Sheraton has invested £5million into the hotel.

Major improvements so far have included: Renovation of 90% of the bedrooms; Refurbishment of both guest lounges and the restaurant; A brand-new swimming pool and Jacuzzi; The installation of a 13-person lift for improved accessibility;.

Investment continues with future refurbishments and enhancements already in the pipeline.

Hotel Sheraton has also raised more than £30,000 for charities, including- The Boathouse Youth and Street Angels Blackpool.

The hotel is also actively involved in the North Shore Regeneration Group, championing improvements across the local area.

Week-long celebrations at the hotel will include top-class entertainment, a glamorous gala dinner on July 24 and commemorative gifts for all guests.

Throughout the anniversary month, anyone booking a midweek break will also be entered into a prize draw to win back the cost of their holiday.

The Seddon family will also be thanking their dedicated team with a special staff outing and gifts.