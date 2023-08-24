Omnia Consulting successfully completed Yorkshire Three Peaks, South Downs Way and The Peak District

Omnia is an Environmental Consultancy established in 2013. Over the past few months their team (also know as Omnians) have taken on three different hiking Challenges across the UK.

On June 7, they completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, walking a total of 39.2km (24.5 miles) in a fantastic 10 hours! They started by hiking Pen-y-Ghent (694m, then made their way to the highest peak in the challenge - Whernside (729m), before climbing the last peak in the challenge, Ingleborough (732m).

The Omnian’s second challenge was walking the whole of the South Downs Way (100 miles). This was completed in four legs across four days in July. The first leg started at Eastbourne and finished at Ditchling Beacon (30 miles). The second leg started at Ditchling Beacon and finished at Amberly (28 miles), the third leg was from Amberly to Queen Elizabeth Country Park (24 miles), and the last leg was completed in reverse, from Winchester to Queen Elizabeth Country Park (20 miles) where they celebrated the end of the challenge with a team barbeque.

One of Omnia’s Principal Geo-Environmental Consultants, Will Bennet has said: “I was fortunate enough to be able to take part in all three of the walking challenges. It was great to get to spend three days enjoying three very different landscapes across the country, and raising money for some great causes at the same time!”

Omnia Consulting complete Challenges

Omnia appreciate any donations made to their charities and would love to see their donation total grow. To make a donation, please follow the links below:

North West – MS Society’s Preston Branch: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-multiplesclerosis-society

Midlands – The Canaan Trust: https://www.justgiving.com/page/omnia-canaan-trust