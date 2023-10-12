A Chorley chippy is kindly donating a week’s worth of earnings amounting to £1,000 to a hospice for sick children.

New manager of Oh My Cod on Spendmore Lane, Coppull, Christopher Draycott, 52, has used his first full working week to help Derian House Children’s Hopice in Chorley.

A previous owner of a fish and chip shop in Blackpool where he lives, Christopher travels nearly 30 miles each day to serve up the good people of Coppull and further afield their daily dose of fish and chips. He also ran Lou Lou’s Plaice on Lyons Lane for three months.

Oh My Cod fish and chip shop on Spendmore Lane, Coppull, will be donating last week's takings of £1,000 to Derian House Children's Hospice

He said: “The previous manager left Oh My Cod around 17 months ago and the owner and my friend Andrew Crook decided to rent it to me.

"I have always donated to charity and wanted to thank the local people for their custom so I thought what better way than donating a week’s takings to Derian House.”