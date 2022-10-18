The Custom House Square park was opened on Tuesday October 18 by dignitaries and representatives from Wyre Council, Historic England, Fleetwood Museum and the Jacinta Trust, as residents gathered to watch the launch

Located on Custom House Lane, behind Fleetwood Museum and opposite Fleetwood Market, Custom House Square is described as a vibrant, versatile community space providing enhanced connectivity between the Market, the Museum and Custom House Lane car park.

The initial consultation for the project was instigated back in May 2021 by Wyre Council and ‘Landscape Projects’ were commissioned to provide the design incorporating new lighting, seating and planting.

Opening of the new urban park - Custom House Square - in Fleetwood

It was also designed to allow room to hold occasional small events whilst keeping the existing trees and the same number of accessible parking spaces – a total of 103, including 14 disabled parking spaces

The completed project was made possible by Historic England’s Heritage Action Zone scheme, which looks to fuel economic, social and cultural recovery to a select number of high streets in the country and is supported by Historic England.

Another feature of the park is the original anchor from Fleetwood’s heritage trawler Jacinta, which had to be scrapped two years ago, donated by the Jacinta Trust.

Historic England’s Zinnie Denby-Mann said: “The new urban park at Custom House Square is a wonderful example of a heritage-led project which directly improves the lives of people.

"This amazing space will boost well-being, bring communities together and celebrate local history.”

Coun Simon Bridge, portfolio holder for street scene, parks and open spaces at Wyre Council commented: “It has been wonderful to see this project come to fruition.

"Custom House Square is a modern, multipurpose park and a terrific enhancement to one of our borough’s core historical areas.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved including Landscape Projects and Historic England. I would also like to thank David Pearce from the Jacinta Trust, for the kind donation of the ship’s anchor and funds.”

David Pearce said: “This area of Fleetwood has a strong maritime history so the Trust thought it was an appropriate place to remember Jacinta and site the anchor.

"We were also delighted to pay for five public seats and it’s nice to see these are already being used by the public.”