North West air ambulance crew take critical care to ground level thanks to big charity donation

The Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust purchased the specialist critical care vehicle, also known as a night car, on behalf of the NWAA charity, which responds to thousands of emergency call-outs each year.

In the last 12 months, the NWAA has responded to 2690 calls, however not all incidents are attended by helicopter. In built up areas such as a city centre, the charity may instead attend by road.

Heather Arrowsmith, CEO at NWAA, said: “Whilst our helicopters are typically associated with flying to save lives, we also bring the hospital to the patient using Critical Care Vehicles on occasions where it is more appropriate to transport our Helicopter Emergency Medical Service paramedics and consultant-level doctors by road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Arrowsmith (CEO at North West Air Ambulance Charity), Susie Nicholas (Beaverbrooks Charity Manager), Anna Blackburn (Beaverbrooks Managing Director) and Paul Holly (Beaverbrooks Head of Community Responsibility) in front of the new Critical Care Vehicle for the North West air ambulance

“These cars are kitted with the vital equipment needed for our specially-trained crew to provide enhanced pre-hospital care at scene, and treat the most critically ill and injured patients in our region.

“We are hugely grateful to our friends at Beaverbrooks for such a significant donation and their long-standing support. We receive no government or NHS funding, so without this kind of support, we simply would not be able to continue the lifesaving work we do.”

Beaverbrooks, which sponsors Trinity Hospice’s annual 10k fun run, donates 20 per cent of its retained profits to charity each year,and has donated in more than £17m to more than 750 charities since 2000.

Managing director Anna Blackburn said: “We are thrilled to be able to support a charity that has such an enormous impact across the region. As a locally based business, we all know of people who have benefitted from the North West Air Ambulance Charity team’s amazing expertise and resources, including some of our own colleagues and their families.