The Fylde coast was covered in an amber weather warning yesterday and today due to the extreme heat which saw temperatures hit 29°C in Blackpool yesterday before climbing into the 30s today.

We asked our readers to share their photos on our Facebook page showing how they were keeping their pets cool today.

From dog ice lollies to cooling down in paddling pools, here are some of the adorable pictures you sent in.

1. Pets keeping cool Daisy with her ice pop Photo: Deborah Medd

2. Pets keeping cool Mylo trying to stay cool Photo: Sue Burrows

3. Pets keeping cool Helen Graham shared this picture of Charlie keeping cool in the bath Photo: Helen Graham

4. Pets keeping cool Cool and stylish. Keira Tracey sent in this picture of her pet wearing a cooling vest and bandana Photo: Keira Tracey