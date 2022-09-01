Night Run in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice: 14 pictures as hundreds of runners take to Blackpool Promenade

Trinity officials say that around 2,200 people took part and the event is expected to raise £50,000 when all sponsorship and donations are in.

The 7.5k route from Blackpool Tower to Red Bank Road, Bispham and back offered participants the opportunity to not only help the charity, but to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2022 Blackpool Illuminations, which will be switched on by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen on Friday evening and shine nightly until January.