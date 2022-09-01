News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This group of runners was among those who put their best feet forward to take part in Blackpool Night Run for Brian House

Night Run in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice: 14 pictures as hundreds of runners take to Blackpool Promenade

More than 2,000 runners took to Blackpool Promenade to help boost the coffers of Brian House Children’s Hospice at the Trinity Hospice Night Run.

By Tony Durkin
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:51 pm

Trinity officials say that around 2,200 people took part and the event is expected to raise £50,000 when all sponsorship and donations are in.

The 7.5k route from Blackpool Tower to Red Bank Road, Bispham and back offered participants the opportunity to not only help the charity, but to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2022 Blackpool Illuminations, which will be switched on by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen on Friday evening and shine nightly until January.

1. Blackpool Night Run for Brian House

Diane Harrison-Leeming, Suzanne Ferrandino and Sue Peake added to the evening's great atmosphere by bringing along some illuminations of their own.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Night Run for Brian House

Karolina Faithfull, Helen Williams, Lucy-Ann Canavan and Nikki Spafford were eager to do their bit to boost Brian House's coffers.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Night Run for Brian House

Angela Wood and Thomas Ellis-Wood were among those taking part in Blackpool Night Run.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Night Run for Brian House

Valerie Valovin shows her delight that the Tower and Comedy Carpet were part of the course.

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Blackpool PromenadeBlackpool IlluminationsTrinityBlackpool TowerBispham
Next Page
Page 1 of 4