Night Run in aid of Brian House Children's Hospice: 14 pictures as hundreds of runners take to Blackpool Promenade
More than 2,000 runners took to Blackpool Promenade to help boost the coffers of Brian House Children’s Hospice at the Trinity Hospice Night Run.
By Tony Durkin
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:51 pm
Trinity officials say that around 2,200 people took part and the event is expected to raise £50,000 when all sponsorship and donations are in.
The 7.5k route from Blackpool Tower to Red Bank Road, Bispham and back offered participants the opportunity to not only help the charity, but to enjoy a sneak preview of the 2022 Blackpool Illuminations, which will be switched on by Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen on Friday evening and shine nightly until January.
