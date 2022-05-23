Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Gary Parkinson Trust will benefit from the event in the Matthews Suite at the Bloomfield Road stadium at which the special guests were members of the team which beat Scunthorpe United on penalties at Wembley to win promotion from the old Division Four in May 1992.
As well as a three-course meal, the evening featured a raffle and auction and recollections of the day and Pool’s fondly-remembered then manager Billy Ayre by the Gazette’s football writer of the era.
Steve McIlhargey, the goalkeeper who made the match-winning penalty save, and Dave Bamber, Pool’s goalscorer, joined ex-team mates such as then skipper Paul Groves, Tony Rodwell, David Eyres and Trevor Sinclair at the event.
It was organised by Blackpool FC Former Players’ Association, whose spokesman John Cross said: “It was a great night.”