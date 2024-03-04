Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire's luxury chocolatiers Beech's have launched a chocolate bar fit for a king - quite literally!

The Preston chocolate makers welcomed royalty to their factory in Fletcher Road today. Visiting from rural Eti-Oni in Nigeria was His Majesty Oba Dokun Thompson Gureje IV and his Queen Angelique-Monét.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen have partnered with Beech's to launch a brand new range of chocolate bars wholly owned by the people of Eti-Oni - home to the oldest cocoa plantation in Nigeria.

The Whiting Family, who own Beech's Confectionery Group, have helped kick start the community's Gureje IV brand with 100% of the net profit to be retained by the workers of the Eti-Oni plantation.

The start up funding was provided by Beech's Chocolates but going forward, the business will be self sustaining and is expected to generate more revenue than any "Fair Trade" cocoa scheme currently in operation in Africa.

King Dokun says the new partnership with Beech's Chocolates will directly benefit his people in Eti-Oni, Nigeria and help secure his community's cocoa farming future

King Dokun says the new partnership with Beech's Chocolates will directly benefit his people in Eti-Oni and help secure his community's cocoa farming future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All profits will be retained by the people of Eti-Oni and will be invested in new chocolate processing equipment, among other things, to add value to the cocoa beans they sell on the open market.

His Majesty Oba Dokun Thompson Gureje IV and his Queen Angelique-Monét

'Ventriloquist Queen'

Joining the King and Queen on their 7,200km (4,500 mile) royal trip from Nigeria to Preston was the Queen's cheery puppet sidekick 'Milk the Cow'.

Since marrying King Dokun in 2021, the American-born Queen Angelique-Monét - dubbed the 'Ventriloquist Queen' - has delighted the children of Eti-Oni with her famous ventriloquism acts.

During their special visit to Preston's historic chocolate factory, the Queen and her lovable puppet friend explained how the collaboration with the chocolate makers has the power to transform the lives of hundreds of villagers in her adopted homeland.

Preston's oldest chocolate factory, Beech's, dates back to the 1920s. The Whiting Family, who own Beech's, have helped kick start King Dokum's Gureje IV brand with 100% of the net profit to be retained by the workers of the Eti-Oni plantation in his native Nigeria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an exciting partnership," began Queen Angelique-Monet. "It brings international exchange and helps to create a sustainable cocoa culture, which is the vision of His Majesty.

"Most importantly we are proud of our cocoa and we're proud of our cocoa farmers in our community - the oldest cocoa plantation in Nigeria."

Joining the King and Queen on their 7,200km (4,500 mile) royal trip from Nigeria to Preston was the Queen's cheery puppet sidekick 'Milk the Cow'

What does Milk the Cow think?

"This is the first time children in our community will have a candy bar!," said Milk. "And we're so excited about this!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And does Milk the Cow have a message for the people of Preston and Lancashire?

"Thank you for welcoming us! We'd like to welcome you to Eti-Oni and Osun state. We love you and we want you to love our Gureje IV chocolate.

"Every purchase helps the cocoa farmers achieve the vision of His Majesty Oba Dokun Thompsonl, Gureje IV, to transform the rural cocoa community into a sustainable model smart town!"

Andrew Whiting, Chairman of Beech's, added: "The Gureje IV chocolate is single origin Nigerian cocoa from Osun State and the milk 35% and dark 70% are both smooth and delicious. When people buy these bars they are directly helping the people of Eti-Oni to safeguard their future. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full set of Gureje IV bars will go on sale on the Beech's Fine Chocolates website at www.beechsfinechocolates.com, followed by other outlets as support grows.

The single bars retail at £5.99 and you can buy a case of 12 bars for just £60.00.

All proceeds from sales go to the people of Eti-Oni, a town in Nigeria, for local investment in the people and in the local cocoa farming infrastructure.