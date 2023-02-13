The firm’s owner, Spencer Sutcliffe, offered to conduct daily and nightly patrols of St Michael’s, saying “I’ll pay the staff out of my own pocket, and we’re just going to try and give the residents a bit of reassurance that there’s people out there looking after them.”

Our photograher was invited to join the team on one on their daytime patrols last Friday (February 10), and catch up with what the reaction had been.

Spencer Sutcliffe and Phil Johnson parade the routes around St Michael's where there has been an increased presence from social media personalities since Nicola Bulley disappeared.

How had their patrols gone so far?

On their first tour the night before (Thursday, February 9), Spencer says they met around eight non-locals in the village, as he posted on TikTok to urge others to stay away.

Speaking to our photographer the following day, Spencer added: “The amount of non locals in the village is unbelievable. We were following several people on TikTok, watching where they were going, what they were doing. There were people down by the river at half past 10 at night, it’s pitch black, you’re as slippy as anything – we’re already dealing with something where we believe a girl had gone in the river, we could end up with another one. So we’re just urging people not to come to the area, let the police do their job – they’re doing a very good job –, let the media report it as it is and see what happens on the television, don’t come around to have a look because you’re just hindering everyone.”

Spencer Sutcliffe Security say they hope to work with police, not replace them.

How have people reacted to their patrols?

Spencer said: “From local residents, its been really really positive, they’ve done nothing but praise us – you’ve been with us today, you’ve seen them come up to us and be happy about us. In the wider TikTok and social media community, you get a lot of trolls saying nasty things about you but at the end of the day, they’re not the people we’re bothered with, I’m bothered about the local people and that’s why we’re here doing it.”