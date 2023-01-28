Police activity centred around the river Wyre next to St Michael’s Church just yards from where Nicola Bulley was last seen at around 9.15am on Friday, January 27.

The 45-year-old, from Inskip, last seen walking her dog on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre. Her dog – a brown-coloured Spaniel, has been found close to where police believe she was last seen. They have issued a missing persons appeal and are urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police under water search van parked beside the River Wyre where Nicola Bulley from Inskip was believed to have been last spotted before going missing yesterday morning

Nicola, who also has links to Thornton Cleveleys, is described as white, 5ft 3ins, light brown shoulder-length hair and speaks with an Essex accent. She was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies, with her hair in a ponytail.

A force spokesman said: "Immediately prior to going missing she was walking her dog, described as a brown-coloured Spaniel. Although the dog has since been found close to where we believe Nicola was last seen, we hope this might help jog the memory of anybody who saw her at around the same time and who may have information about where she was going.”

Lancashire police are asking the public for their help in locating Nicola Bulley from Inskip who was last seen at around 9.15am yesterday (Friday) on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre