News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nicola Bulley: the scenes as police patrols continue in Knott End and St Michael's as part of investigation

Police patrols as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have continued today (Febraury, 16).

By Aimee Seddon
25 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:19pm

Mounted police were pictured patrolling Knott End On Sea, whilst police boats searched the water, as the search for Nicola remains ongoing.

Officers on foot also patrolled the village of St Michael's on Wyre, where the mum of two went missing nearly three weeks ago, and Lancashire Police Community Support Officers were seen at Wyreside Farm Park caravan site in St Michael's.

Take a look at the latest scenes from police patrols below:

1. Search for Nicola continues

Police officers walk past a missing person appeal poster for Nicola Bulley in St Michael's. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Photo: Peter Byrne

Photo Sales

2. Search for Nicola continues

Officers walk past yellow ribbons and messages of hope tied to a bridge for over the River Wyre. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Photo: Peter Byrne

Photo Sales

3. Search for Nicola continues

Mounted police in Knott End On Sea

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

4. Search for Nicola continues

Mounted police in Knott End On Sea

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4