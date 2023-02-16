Nicola Bulley: the scenes as police patrols continue in Knott End and St Michael's as part of investigation
Police patrols as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have continued today (Febraury, 16).
By Aimee Seddon
25 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 5:19pm
Mounted police were pictured patrolling Knott End On Sea, whilst police boats searched the water, as the search for Nicola remains ongoing.
Officers on foot also patrolled the village of St Michael's on Wyre, where the mum of two went missing nearly three weeks ago, and Lancashire Police Community Support Officers were seen at Wyreside Farm Park caravan site in St Michael's.
Take a look at the latest scenes from police patrols below:
