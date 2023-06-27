Nicola Bulley: Let this verdict put an end to "ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories" police say

Mum of two Nicola Bulley’s death was officially recorded as accidental today at the conclusion of a two-day inquest at County Hall in Preston.

After hearing evidence from medical professionals and the police yesterday and Nicola’s family today, HM Coroner Dr James Adeley recorded an accidental death verdict stating the mother-of-two accidentally fell into the icy cold water of the River Wyre on the morning of January 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables reads out a statement after the inquest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The verdict will offer some small comfort to the family after months of “damaging” speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding their beloved Nikki’s disappearance.

And in a brief press conference after the inquest the police said they hoped the verdict would put an end to that now.

In a statement read out to the press, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables said: “First and foremost my thoughts today are with Nikki’s family and loved ones.

“They have been through the most unimaginable ordeal over the last six months and I can only hope that this inquest in some way will help in answering some of the questions about what happened to Nikki on January 27 and will allow them to start the process of rebuilding their lives as best they can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank Dr Adeley for his careful consideration of the evidence presented - as well as legal counsel and all of the witnesses for their participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that His Majesty’s Coroner’s clear and definitive findings will put an end to the ill-informed speculation and conspiracy theories which have been so damaging to Nikki’s family and the community of St Michael’s.

“I would like to finish by bringing this back to Nikki. She was clearly a much-loved mum, partner, daughter, sister and friend and would once again would like to express my deepest sympathy to all her loved ones.