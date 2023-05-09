The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation, which concluded on 4 April, focused on the actions and decisions of the police officer who attended Ms Bulley’s address on January 10 as part of a multi-agency team.

The team comprised of a police officer and health professionals who were responding to a concern for her wellbeing, and the IOPC investigation examined whether the police response was in accordance with policy, guidance and training.

It followed a referral from Lancashire Constabulary on February 21. Minutes before the IOPC announcement, it was revealed that an independent review of Lancashire Police’s investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance is underway.

Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will not be taking any enforcement action against Lancashire Police over its disclosure of missing mother Nicola Bulley’s personal information, the force has said.

In an update issued on Tuesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) also said its investigation into an officer’s contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance identified two areas of learning.

The force came under heavy criticism after the 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.

What do the IOPC say?

The police watchdog have highlighted issues with guidance documents and recording information.

A statement issued this lunchtime (Tuesday) reads: “After a careful review and analysis of all the evidence, we identified two areas of learning for Lancashire Constabulary in respect of updating its guidance documents for multi-agency vehicles, to ensure all police officers working in this role understand what is expected of them, as well as the provision of guidance for officers more widely when dealing with similar situations.

"We also identified two areas of learning for the officer, which relate to recording information on police systems and activation of body worn video.”

"Important learning”

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: “Our investigation has identified important learning for the force in relation to the policing role in multi-agency vehicles, which aims to assist the force in their response to similar calls in the future.”

What does the Information Commission say?

Announcing their conclusions on Tuesday, ICO’s deputy commissioner of regulatory policy Emily Keaney said: “This was an important piece of work around a high-profile case.