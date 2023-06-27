Paul Ansell sent his partner Nicola Bulley a WhatsApp message asking ‘have you got lost?’ after she failed to return from her morning walk.

Giving evidence on the second day of Nicola Bulley’s inquest, Mr Ansell told how he grew concerned when she failed to return home from walking the family dog, Willow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told how he rang his partner six times in seven minutes and also sent her a What’s App message: “Have you got lost?”

Nicola Bulley

Coroner Dr James Adeley also asked about any potential suicidal thoughts.

“There were a couple of throwaway comments during the blip period but nothing that gave me any concern,” replied Mr Ansell.

Dr Adeley also asked about Willow’s harness that was found halfway between the bench and the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always take the harness off Willow before going through the gate into the fields and carry that around the fields with us and put it back on her when you get back to the gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She must have maybe put the phone on the bench and gone to put the harness back on Willow.”