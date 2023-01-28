Nicola Bulley: Lancashire police issue missing persons plea after woman was last seen after walking her dog
Police are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of a 45-year-old woman from Inskip last seen walking her dog.
Nicola Bulley was last seen at around 9.15am yesterday on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.
She is described as white, 5ft 3ins, light brown shoulder-length hair and speaks with an Essex accent. She was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies, with her hair in a ponytail.
Prior to going missing she was walking her dog – a brown-coloured Spaniel who has been found close to where police believe she was last seen.
A police spokesperson said: “We hope this might help jog the memory of anybody who saw her at around the same time and about where she was going."
She also has links to Thornton Cleveleys.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27. For immediate sightings please call 999.