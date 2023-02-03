Hope continues that she is still alive, although police said in a press conference at St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday afternoon that their “working hypothesis” is that the 45-year-old mum of two accidentally fell in the water while walking her dog and participating in a conference call on the banks of the river in the river.

Outlining a timeline of Nicola’s last known movements on that fateful morning of January 27 when she disappeared, Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, appealed via the media for help from the public to help officers account for a key period of 10 missing minutes, between 9.10am and 9.20am, which is now crucial to the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The evidence we have gathered so far suggests that Nicola didn’t leave the riverside area but we need the public’s help to try and confirm that,” said Supt Riley.

Supt Sally Riley addresses Friday's press conference at St Michael's on Wyre village hall.

“All the exits from the river bank are either locked, covered by CCTV, which we have checked, or facing onto Garstang Lane.

"We would appeal particularly to anyone who has dash cam footage from that area between those times on that day to get in touch. Perhaps a week on people can remember their Friday routine and some new information comes to light.

"The public have been very helpful so far and we are grateful for all the information received. We would people to keep in touch with any factual details and avoid any speculation. This is particularly important because speculation otherwise can be really distressing for the family and for Nicola’s children.

The press conference at St Michael's village hall.

"But it is our working hypothesis at this stage that Nicola didn’t leave the riverbank and accidentally fell into the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We believe there was no third party involvement, that this is not suspicious, but a tragic case of a missing person. Nicola is a fit woman in her 40s, but the river is deep in parts with a strong tidal pull.”

Nicola was last seen wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting black jeans, long green walking socks, ankle-length green Next wellies, a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit and Supt Riley said it is really important that the public pay heed to those very specific clothing descriptions.

"Factual sightings of those items would be very useful to us,” Ms Riley added.

Nicola Bulley was last seen on January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have done a huge amount of work both in terms of searches of the area as well as extensive inquiries which have been going on behind the scenes and we are continuing to do everything possible to try and find Nicola in what is a very complex and challenging situation.

"This remains a missing person enquiry and we will continue to carry out searches and to do everything we can to find Nicola and provide her family and the community with the answers they desperately need.

“Officers will be in and around the village and anyone with information or concerns should feel free to approach us.”