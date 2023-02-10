Nicola Bulley: friends of the missing mum renew appeal for help, two weeks on from her disappearance

The 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre on Friday, January 27.

Today (February 10), Nicola’s friends will stand by the main road in the village, holding her photograph and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police believe Ms Bulley fell into the river, but underwater searches, which this week extended to Morecambe Bay and Knott End, have failed to find her.

Friends of missing woman Nicola Bulley hold missing person appeal posters along the main road in St Michael's on Wyre on Friday morning.

The extension of the search area came after Peter Faulding, head of a specialist diving team, said Ms Bulley was "categorically not" in the section of river where police think she fell in. Mr Faulding called off his private river search on Wednesday, February 8.

On Thursday, specialist police rescue boats were spotted where the River Wyre meets the Irish Sea about 10 miles downstream from St Michael's on Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What we know so far about Nicola’s disappearance:

Friends of missing mum Nicola Bulley are renewing their appeal to find her two weeks on.

Ms Bulley is known to have dropped off her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school and then took her springer spaniel Willow for a walk alongside the River Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her phone, still connected to a Teams call, was found on a bench on the riverbank, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.

That day, police issued a missing person plea, and a comprehensive search has been underway ever since. You can read the full timeline of the investigation here.

Lancashire Police have dismissed suggestions Ms Bulley was a victim of crime, but remain "fully open-minded" to any information that indicates where she is or what happened to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad