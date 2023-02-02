Friends of Nicola Bulley have organised daily walks to try and find missing mum Nicola Bulley – but want even more volunteers to come forward to help man the search.

The mum-of two, from Inskip, was last seen on Friday, January 27, at around 9.15am on a footpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting hub at St Michael’s tennis club has been set up providing maps of routes and leaflets for people to help in the search, with volunteers continuing to scour the riverbanks and nearby woodland.

Photo Neil Cross; The search for Nicola Bulley in St Michael's continues

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, has lived in Lancashire for 25 years but is originally from near Chelmsford, Essex, and has a southern accent. She is described as white, 5ft 3ins (1.6m) tall, with light brown shoulder-length hair. Her hair was tied into a ponytail at the time of her disappearance and was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellies. Police have previously urged those carrying out their own searches to stay safe.

Police have said they are keeping an open mind about the investigation with the mother-of-two’s partner Paul Ansell describing how she has “two little girls that need their mummy home”.

Stephanie Benson, a friend of Nicola Bulley, who is helping conduct the searches, said: “We’re just at St Michael’s tennis club, where the community are conducting searches. We would like you to come down and help if you can.

On Thursday (February 2), Lancashire Police reasserted that "there’s no suggestion of third party involvement" in the 45-year-old's disappearance.

"You just need to park at St Michael’s village hall and make your way through to the tennis club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just urge anyone to come and help us find Nicki.”

The routes provided on the maps at the hub pass the bench where the 45-year-old’s mobile phone was later found, near to where she was last seen with her brown-coloured spaniel Willow.

The walk is arranged as an independent drop-in between 9am and 3pm and will be open for searchers daily. Searcher should use the QR code provided at the hub to ‘check in and out’ of the walk.

Emma White, a friend of Nicola Bulley, said: “I’ve said it before Nikki is a beautiful soul, beautiful inside and out. Caring and so thoughtful. You will see from the pictures of Nikki, always smiling! Kind and so so so loyal. The kind of friend that dreams are made of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tomorrow will be seven days, we are hoping we don’t get to this milestone and receive some good news!

“However If you were driving along last Friday morning the 27th January through the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, did you see anything you feel may help in this case. Or dash can footage of your journey! If so call 101

“We as a community will be out in force tomorrow, to raise that awareness!”