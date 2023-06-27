Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley’s family have hit out at “wildly inaccurate speculation” about her death on social media as a coroner found she drowned after accidentally falling into cold water.

Ms Bulley, 45, vanished after dropping off her daughters, six and nine, at school, and taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire, on January 27.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, concluding the inquest into her death at County Hall, Preston, on Tuesday, recorded her death as accidental as she fell into the river and suffered “cold water shock”, and said there was “no evidence” to suggest suicide.

Speaking after, Ms Bulley’s family addressed the role social media played following her disappearance.

Terry Wilcox, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represented the family, said in a statement: “It’s upsetting that we’ve continued to receive negative targeted messages and still witness wildly inaccurate speculation being shared over numerous platforms.

“We encourage people to look at the facts, the evidence which has been heard during the inquest, and the conclusion reached by the Coroner, to ignore any amateur views and opinions, and be mindful of the impact words bring.”

The family also said the “emotional impact will stay long in our hearts” and that they will “never get over the loss of our Nikki”.

The statement went on: “The help and support we have received over these few months has meant more than words can say. From family and friends, to complete strangers across the country and world, thank you.